Some Mass. Businesses Could Reopen May 18

The advisory board figuring out how Massachusetts businesses might be able to re-open is expected to file interim reports before its May 18 deadline and some decisions on reopening could be coming in the next few days, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

Speaking outside Gillette Stadium after swearing in the latest class of Massachusetts State Police recruits, Baker said “the trends over the course of the last six to eight days have been reasonably positive” but said the data still does not support a re-opening of the economy.

“We’re still very much in this fight with COVID-19, but it is encouraging to see some positive progress. As we come through the other side of this and determine our next steps for a path forward, we need to see those numbers continue to drop,” he said. “Our goal, starting on May 18, is to begin reopening certain types of businesses in a limited fashion where it can be done more safely than under normal operations. But this phased in process can’t begin until we see sustained downward trends in many of the data elements that we talk about every day.”

Baker said the reopening panel led by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy plans to file interim reports between now and May 18, which is the deadline for the group’s recommendations. He added, “They have made several.”

The governor has already eased some restrictions in order to allow employees of non-essential businesses to return to their locked workplaces to facilitate online orders, deliveries and the like. Asked Wednesday about additional steps towards reopening, Baker said, “I think you’ll likely see some decisions made over the course of the next several days if, in fact, the trends we’ve seen so far continue.”