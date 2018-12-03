South Bay Announces Three New Tenants

Three leases totaling more than 16,000 square feet have been signed by new tenants gearing up for 2019 openings at developer Edens’ 750,000-square-foot expansion of the South Bay Center in Boston.

Totto Ramen, 110 Grill and Red Wing Shoes will open in the first half of 2019 in the center’s District Avenue section, Edens said in a statement.

The new arrivals will join 11 tenants that opened earlier this year: AMC Theatres, Nike, Converse, Express, ULTA, J.P. Licks, LOFT, Carter’s, Starbucks, Chipotle and Forever 21 Red.

Edens’ 11-acre expansion of the South Bay center includes 160,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 475 apartments and a 130-room hotel. The company has hired local blacksmiths, mural artists, carpenters and metal workers to create artworks throughout the center as part of its “Made In Dorchester” initiative.

Edens’ retail portfolio includes nearly 17 million square feet nationwide including Middlesex Commons, Burlington Crossroads, Acton Village and the Woburn Mall, which it plans to convert to a lifestyle center with multifamily housing.

Tags: 110 Grill, Edens, Red Wing Shoes, South Bay, Totto Ramen