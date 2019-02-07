South Boston Industrial Property Sells for $32.5M

A South Boston industrial warehouse and manufacturing building has sold for $32.5 million.
Centerbridge Partners bought the building located at 420 E St. The 88,256-square-foot building was constructed in 1983.
Its neighbors include UPS, Verizon, W.B Mason, Boston Athletic Club and DHL on one side, and Element and Aloft hotels on the other side. The building is two blocks from the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and one block from The Lawn on D. The total assessed value is $14.3 million, according to city land records.
