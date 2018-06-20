South Boston Mixed-Use Apartment Sells for $6.175M

A 13-unit mixed-use apartment building on West Broadway in South Boston has sold.

The buyers, 42 North Capital LLC, acquired the property for $6.175 million.

Neil Denenberg and Jonathan Blacker of Denenberg Realty Advisors represented the sellers, 377 West Broadway, and Realty Trust and John Federico of Greater Metropolitan Real Estate represented the buyers in the transaction.

“The multifamily market is very hot right now with the interest rates still very low and the interest in these types of properties very high,” Neil Denenberg, president of Denenberg Realty Advisors, said in a statement.

Tags: 42 North Capital LLC, Denenberg Realty Advisors, South Boston, West Broadway