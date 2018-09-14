South Shore Bank Opens New Wollaston Branch

South Shore Bank of Quincy has opened its new Wollaston Branch today at 699 Hancock St. The building offers lots of parking and was previously a Friendly’s restaurant.

The location will provide Wollaston locals a more convenient banking experience, providing relief in this busy neighborhood, South Shore Bank said in a statement. The new branch will also feature the new “Face2Face” teller system and other new banking technologies.

