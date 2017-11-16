‘Spelling Bee Bandit’ Pleads Guilty To Multiple Bank Robberies

A Chelsea man dubbed the “Spelling Bee Bandit” pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to four bank robberies.

Jason S. Englen, 34, of Chelsea, pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for Feb. 28, 2018.

A man later identified as Englen entered a branch of TD Bank in Arlington on Oct. 31, 2016, approached a teller and presented a note written on a deposit slip indicating a robbery and demanding cash. On the note, the word “robbery” was misspelled. The teller handed Englen money from the drawer and Englen fled the bank, leaving the demand note behind.

Over the next few weeks, three additional banks were robbed in the same fashion: a branch of TD Bank in Reading on Nov. 5, a branch of Salem Five in Burlington on Nov. 7 and a branch of TD Bank in Peabody on Nov. 13. Based on the similarity of the robberies and the physical description of the robber, law enforcement, seeking help from the public, identified Englen, who was already in state custody on unrelated charges, as the bank robber. Englen was arrested by federal authorities and charged on Dec. 12, 2016.

