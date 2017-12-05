State-Chartered Banks Increase Net Income; Assets Decline

State-chartered banks in Massachusetts collectively reported roughly $2.6 billion in net income through the first nine months of 2017, up about $353 million from the first nine months of 2016, according to FDIC data.

However, state-chartered banks saw total assets year-over-year decline $8.7 billion, driven by a roughly $13 billion decline in total deposits. Between the third quarter of 2015 and the third quarter of 2016, total deposits increased by about $17 billion.

Loan growth remained steady, reaching $134.5 billion, up about $11 billion year-over-year, driven by increases in commercial and industrial loans and non-farm nonresidential (commercial real estate) loans.

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2017 was close to $5 billion, up about $429 million from this time in 2016. Total non-interest income at the end of September was $7.04 billion, up more than $500 million from the first nine months of 2016.

Assets past due (30 to 89 days) through the first nine months of the year were less than at this point in 2016, while there were more assets past due (90 or more days) during the first nine months of this year, compared to the same time period last year.

The loan loss allowance had also climbed from the first nine months of 2016, reaching $1.1 billion at the end of September of this year.

