State Panel on Future of Transit to Deliver Report Dec. 19

A commission created to examine the future of transportation in Massachusetts missed its Dec. 1 reporting goal but Baker administration officials said the report is still expected sometime this month.

Still, it’s a busy week on the transportation front, with meetings scheduled Monday that will delve into the North-South Rail Link, bus procurement and Green Line cars, on Tuesday for the new MBTA fare collection system scheduled to be implemented in 2020, and on Thursday in connection with a council that plans to discuss “transforming the MBTA’s existing commuter rail system to better support improved mobility and economic competitiveness in the Boston region.”

Meantime, Steve Kadish, who is chairing the Future of Transportation Commission and is Baker’s former chief of staff, plans to present the commission’s findings at a Transportation for Massachusetts event at 8 a.m. Dec. 19 in downtown Boston, according to the advocacy group.

