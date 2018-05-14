Stockbridge Psychiatric Center to Renovate Historic Buildings with MassDev Bond

MassDevelopment has issued a $3.5 million tax-exempt bond for the Austen Riggs Center, a psychiatric hospital and residential treatment center in Stockbridge.

Riggs will use bond proceeds to renovate and improve two historic buildings on Main Street, which the center uses as patient residences.

The renovations at the Elms building will include replacing windows and doors, partially demolishing and reconstructing interior space, replacing the roof and installing new HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. The renovations at the Inn building will include installing air conditioning; upgrading electrical, communications and fire alarm systems; and adding new furniture, fixtures and equipment.

“The Austen Riggs Center has provided psychiatric treatment for nearly a century by stressing the dignity of the individual and the importance of human relationships,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss said in a statement. “MassDevelopment is proud to support this organization as it preserves its rich history and better equips its facilities to help those in need.”

Dr. Austen Fox Riggs founded the Austen Riggs Center to expand his interest in psychiatry and psychology. He developed his own system of treatment that combined talk therapy with a structured routine of daily activities to provide a balance in work, play, rest and exercise. The center was incorporated in 1919. Today, Riggs is a therapeutic community, open psychiatric hospital and institute for education and research.

