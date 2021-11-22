Stoughton Man Pleads Guilty to PPP Fraud

A Stoughton man pleaded guilty last week to fraudulently obtaining more than $220,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans from several financial institutions.

Yves Montima, 53, pleaded guilty in Boston federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office. Montima was charged on Nov. 4.

Prosecutors said Montima participated in a scheme that brought in more than $220,000 in proceeds through fraudulent PPP loan applications submitted between April 2020 and April 2021. According to the charging documents, Montima and a co-conspirator submitted 12 fraudulent PPP loan applications, in their own names and in the names of others, to several financial institutions.

Montima and his co-conspirator also allegedly received kickback payments for submitting fraudulent PPP loan applications on behalf of others individuals, according to the U.S. attorney’s statement. The scheme included applications to obtain PPP loans for independent contractors, according to court documents.

Montima’s sentencing was scheduled for March 9.