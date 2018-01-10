Strategic Spaces Opens New Headquarters and Showroom in Boston

Vantage Builders Inc., a general contracting and construction firm based in Waltham, completed the renovation of Strategic Spaces’ new expanded headquarters at 280 Summer St. in Boston’s Seaport District.

The commercial furniture and custom prefab solution provider relocated to the Seaport District from 40 Broad St., almost doubling its office size to approximately 7,000 square feet.

“A properly designed interior can be the critical difference between business success or mediocrity,” Michael Maude, principal at Strategic Spaces, said in a statement. “When we rebranded, [[we]] decided to open our new location in Boston’s Seaport District, with another new office in Connecticut on the way; we felt it was critical that visitors be able to see, feel and learn about our capabilities. Vantage Builders had a large role in bringing that vision to reality.”

Following designs from studioTROIKA architects, Vantage did a complete fit-out of the first-floor location. One of the first steps was to infill a pre-existing spiral staircase, which had left a 5′ x 8′ hole, with a new metal deck and concrete.

All interior elements including walls, millwork, architectural ceilings, integrated technology and power/data were custom fabricated.

The Client Experience Center has four private offices, three huddle rooms, one large conference room and an atrium space that is encompassed by a DIRTT Timber frame canopy. The open office area also has a timber frame structure that provides lighting, audio visual equipment and sound dampening. The project included the installation of new HVAC and electrical systems.

In addition to Studio TROIKA, the project team included Bala Consulting Engineers.

Tags: Bala Consulting Engineers, Seaport, Strategic Spaces, Studio TROIKA, Troika, Vantage Builders Inc.