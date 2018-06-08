Study: Bank Customers Prefer In-Person Interactions

Artificial intelligence might be making waves in the banking industry, but many customers still prefer in-person interactions at bank branches.

That’s according to a recent study conducted by Celent on behalf of Samsung. The study surveyed over 2,350 U.S. adults evenly divided by gender and representative of rural, urban and suburban markets.

While consumers prefer digital interactions when it comes to making quick transactions such as withdrawing cash or transferring funds, when there are more substantive conversations to be had, they would rather deal with humans.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they seek out a face-to-face transaction when discussing lengthier topics with their banks, while 53 percent of consumers would like to pick up the phone for quick questions, rather than dealing with a digital solution.

“These results highlight the continued premium placed on face-to-face interactions when it comes to banking, and yet as these institutions continue to modernize, they must continue to invest in delivering excellent customer service,” Bob Meara, an analyst at Celent, said in a statement. “Investments in technology and staffing must reinforce the branches’ current and future strategic role. If banks do not provide a compelling sales and service in-branch experience to customers, it may be costly.”

While in-person interactions are preferred, the study also showed that long wait times and poor customer service may be getting in the way of lasting customer loyalty.

According to the study, the biggest pain points most likely to prompt customers to switch banks included unprepared banking associates (68 percent), long wait times (55 percent), impersonal service (49 percent) and the unavailability of specialists (43 percent).

But the study also found that banks could improve their branch experiences for customers with faster, more convenient and personalized service through tech adoption.

For instance, 62 percent of respondents said they were most impressed with branch greeters that were prepared for their arrival with personalized information.

Fifty-five percent of respondents were impressed with an expanded mobile app where they could check-in or compare wait times at local branches, and 53 percent liked interactive touchscreen displays to explore products and get advice while waiting.

“For the past several years, banks have been heavily invested in online and mobile technology, at the detriment of their branch experience,” Julie Godfrey, U.S. lead of financial services solutions and innovation at Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement. “These results underscore the importance of bank branch associates having the tools they need for a personalized consultative customer service engagement.”

