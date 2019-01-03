Study: Boston One of Best Cities in Country to Find a Job

Boston is one of the best cities in the country in which to seek employment.

That’s according to a recent Wallethub study that compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 30 key indicators of job-market strength. They range from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary.

Boston ranked as the ninth best city in the country to find a job in behind other big cities Washington, D.C., Orlando, Florida and San Francisco. Scottsdale, Arizona ranked number one. There were some other surprising cities in the top 10, including Columbia, Maryland, Colorado Springs, Portland, Maine and Plano, Texas.

Worcester also made the list at 111.

Tags: Boston, Job Opportunities, Massachusetts economy, study, WalletHub