Study: Citizens Bank Receives More Consumer Complaints Than Its Peers

Citizens Financial Group had more consumer complaints than nearly every other bank in the country in 2018.

That’s according to a recent study conducted by LendEdu that examined complaints submitted to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2018. The banks are ranked by the number of CFPB complaints per billions of dollars in deposits.

The roughly $117 billion-asset Citizens Bank had 7.35 complaints for every $1 billion in deposits, slightly above Fifth Third Bancorp and only behind the $18.5 billion-asset Minnesota-based TCF Financial Corp., which had 11.24 complaints per every $1 billion in deposits.

Other institutions with a presence in Massachusetts that made the list include Wells Fargo (6.56), JPMorgan Chase (5.73), Webster Financial Corp. (4) and People’s United (1.51).

Citizens also finished second when it came to complaints submitted to the CFPB regarding savings and checking accounts.

The study also listed banks that did not have any complaints submitted to the CFPB. Silicon Valley Bank, which has a presence in Boston, is one of those banks, granted that they don’t work with consumers a lot.

