Study: MA Middle of the Pack for Best Places to Start Business

Massachusetts is not the best place in the country to start a business, but perhaps the top place in New England.

That’s according to recent Wallethub survey that ranked all 50 states across the country on business environment, access to resources and business costs.

Massachusetts ranked 19th in the country for best place to start a business, while Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire all ranked after 40. Maine came in at 31st. Texas was ranked as the top place to start a business and Hawaii was the worst.

Startups fail for different reasons, but a bad location is among the most common, according to the study, whereas a state that provides the ideal conditions for business creation — access to cash, skilled workers and affordable office space — can help new ventures not only take off, but also thrive.

