Study: MA Residents Average $42.K In Debt

The average Massachusetts resident has $42,000 in debt, according to a recent study from GoBankingRates.

The study asked Americans from every state in the country how much debt they had from every major category such as mortgage, credit card debt, student loans, car notes and medical bills. It then broke the respondents down by state to calculate an average total debt load.

At $42,000, Massachusetts residents have the second highest debt in New England, aside from Maine, where residents are averaging over $91,000 in debt.

In total, Americans have racked up $13 trillion in personal debt. But the amount varies widely from state to state.

The state where residents on average have the most debt is Hawaii, where average debt is over $869,000. But that’s an outlier, as the next highest state with the most debt per resident is Maryland, at close to $285,000. The lowest average debt is in Washington D.C., where residents have only $1,600 in debt.

The study attributes a few different factors in explaining the stark differences.

People living in New York City probably don’t own a car and many rent an apartment. In states like Texas and Oklahoma, most people own a home in the suburbs from which they commute to work in vehicle they also own.

According to the study, lifestyle choices go a long way in determining debt levels. There are also good kinds of debt that build equity — like paying a mortgage — and add to overall net worth.

Overall, the study suggests that average debt depends more on an individual’s choices than where he or she lives. Extremely low debt levels can be achieved in both expensive urban areas and rural towns.

