Sturbridge Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty, is Sentenced for Failure to Pay and Filing False Taxes

A former restaurant and bar owner in Sturbridge pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison with two years of suspension and 200 hours of community service for failing to pay local meals taxing and filing false Massachusetts meals tax returns.

Theodore T. Metaxas failed to pay more than $114,780 in state and local meals taxes while the owner of Enrico’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Sturbridge. Metaxas reported only his credit card sales to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue and failed to report cash sales, which accounted for approximately 40 percent of Enrico’s total sales, between 2011 and 2014.

