Survey: Most US Smartphone Users Have at Least One Financial App

Nearly two-thirds of all smartphone users in the U.S. have at least one financial app.

That’s according to a new survey by Bankrate that asked Americans about their use of finance-related apps, including those from traditional banks and fintech players.

Seventy percent of respondents in the survey also said they check their bank’s mobile app at least once a week, while 16 percent of respondents said they check it everyday.

Most respondents in the survey, 55 percent, said they have at least one full-service banking app. Forty percent said they have at least one peer-to-peer payments app, 17 percent said they have at least one standalone budgeting app and another 17 percent said they have at least one standalone investing app.

