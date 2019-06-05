Suspect in Bank Robbery Arrested Asking Police for Ride to Airport

Boston Police arrested an armed robbery suspect earlier this week after the suspect masqueraded as a victim and asked officers for a ride to Logan Airport.

Officers arrested Eugene Davis, 54, of Chicago on Monday. They had responded to a radio call for a bank robbery in the area of 501 Southampton St. at East Boston Savings Bank in South Boston.

On arrival, officers were informed by a victim that an unknown male suspect with a distinct limp had entered the bank and handed her a note demanding cash and that he was also in possession of a bomb. The victim said she handed over the money, which the suspect took before fleeing the bank in an unknown direction. Officers searched the area for the suspect to no avail.

Later, detectives assisted officers with a robbery report near 441 Old Colony Ave. in South Boston.

Detectives spoke to the supposed victim who said that he had been attacked and robbed by a group of people inside of an apartment. The victim, who walked with a distinct limp, refused medical treatment and stated he wanted a ride to Logan Airport so he could return to Chicago.

Detectives immediately recognized the victim to in fact be the suspect in the earlier bank robbery. The suspect was promptly taken into custody. Officers recovered the stolen money from the suspect.

Davis is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on charges of armed robbery.

Additionally, Davis was discovered to have multiple warrants including an active warrant out of Quincy District Court for larceny over $1,200 and another active warrant out of West Roxbury District Court for aggravated assault, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.