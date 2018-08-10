Tax Software Company Extends Lease in Wilmington

A publisher of tax software for businesses has opted to keep its headquarters in Wilmington after negotiating a lease restructuring.

Sovos agreed to extend its lease at 200 Ballardvale St. for eight years, and has hired Boston-based CBT Architects to redesign its 50,000-square-foot offices.

In a statement, Sovos General Counsel Todd Hanna said the transaction enables the company to update its workspace without the disruption associated with a relocation.

Colliers Boston’s Jim Elcock, Stephen Woelfel Jr. and Tim Brodigan represented Sovos in evaluating its real estate options.

The Wilmington property is owned by Investcorp International Realty and Griffith Properties.

