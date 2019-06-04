The Davis Cos. Breaks Ground on $170M South End Luxury Condos

Another luxury condominium development in the South End got underway Monday when Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and officials from The Davis Cos. held a ceremonial groundbreaking for 100 Shawmut.

The 13-story, 232,000-square-foot project at the corner of Herald Street and Shawmut Avenue involves rehabbing a 1920s warehouse overlooking the Mass. Pike and cost $170 million to complete. The unit mix includes one, two, three- and four-bedroom units, many featuring a den space, for a total of 138.

The building will have a comprehensive amenity program that includes 24/7 concierge, private parking, a private dining/conference room with an entertaining kitchen, a great room, a billiard room, an activity lounge, library, fitness center, dog wash station and children’s playroom. The penthouse features an indoor and outdoor residents lounge, and a rooftop sky lounge equipped with gas grills and fire pits. 100 Shawmut also houses three levels of enclosed private parking containing 112 spaces for residents.

The building is the first of a trio of neighboring projects to get underway. They are a joint effort by The Davis Cos. of Boston and two community groups, the Boston Chinese Evangelical Church and the Chinese Consolidates Benevolent Association. 100 Shawmut will subsidize construction of up to 313 housing units next door, including at least 26 percent income-restricted units. And the 660,000-square-foot development will enable the Boston Chinese Evangelical Church to expand its programs for immigrants, while adding up to 84 residential units on its own property.

“Our collaboration has yielded a dynamic development for the historic South End and this innovative property will ensure that our Chinatown-based non-profit partners will be able to serve the community for years to come, in addition to bringing new housing and jobs to our city,” The Davis Cos. founder and President Jonathan Davis said in a statement.

Suffolk Construction is the general contractor for 100 Shawmut. Chelsea-based The Architectural Team Inc. is the design architect and EMBARC Studio, located in Boston, has designed the interiors. Copley Wolff Design Group is the landscape architecture firm for the project. Engineers for 100 Shawmut are McNamara Salvia, WSP and Howard Stein Hudson Assoc. The project is financed by a $105 million construction loan from M&T Bank with participating lenders that include Berkshire Bank, HarborOne Bank, Needham Bank and Bank of New England.