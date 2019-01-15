These Vendors Will Anchor Landmark Center’s New Time Out Market

The food hall coming to the Landmark Center in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood is taking shape.

The owners of Time Out Market, slated to open later this year, have announced the lineup of vendors planned for the space slated to open in the second quarter of 2019. The market, owned by the iconic nightlife publication Time Out and based off of the company’s successful Time Out Market Lisbon in Portugal’s capital, promises “the best food, drinks and cultural experiences” selected by magazine’s “editorial curation.”

The Landmark Center also hosts a large cinema and is just blocks from Fenway Park.

Time Out Market will offer 15 eateries, two bars, a demo kitchen, communal tables, a retail shop and “local culture.” Headlining the food hall will be:

Two eateries from James Beard Award-winners Tim and Nancy Cushman, the restauranteurs behind Boston’s award-winning Japanese restaurant o ya and celebrated Hojoko Japanese Tavern.

An outpost of Tony Maws’ Cragie on Main, which promises “variations” on the restaurant’s iconic and exclusive Cragie Burger.

A rendition of by Somerville chef Peter Ungár’s Tasting Counter, serving dishes like “lettuce-brined black sea bass with macadamia and lemon verbena,” “rice-smoked duck with fermented red chili and black lime” and “elderflower peaches with preserved lemon shortbread and fermented blueberry sorbet.”

An Italian eatery by James Beard Award-winner Michael Schlow that promises “simple, honest Italian ingredients.”

Another location in the Union Square Donuts empire.

An Armenian-Lebanese eatery by Nina and Raffi Festekjian, inspired by their South End restaurant anoush’ella.

“Time Out critics tested, tasted and reviewed the best food Boston has to offer and we are very proud to reveal such an impressive first line-up of incredible chefs and restaurateurs who will join Time Out Market,” Time Out CEO Didier Souillat said in a statement. “When Time Out Market Boston opens this year, it will not just be a place where you go to eat but where you get to know and experience the best of the city.”

Tags: Boston's Fenway neighborhood, Cragie on Main, Fenway Park, Landmark Center