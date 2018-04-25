Transit-Oriented Apartment Complex Gets Financing in Walpole

Apr 25, 2018
The Commons at Walpole

Construction of a 192-unit apartment complex has begun at 100 Elm St. in Walpole following the completion of a financing package.

John M. Corcoran & Co. of Braintree is developing the six-story complex with 5,400 square feet of retail space located across from the MBTA commuter rail’s Walpole station.

CBRE/New England arranged a joint equity partner and a $43.55 million construction loan from East Boston Savings Bank.

The rental vacancy rate in the Walpole area is currently 4.4 percent, according to CBRE.

Related articles:


Tags: , ,


B&T Daily

Transit-Oriented Apartment Complex Gets Financing in Walpole

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: <1 min
B&T Daily With Commerce Bank Integrated, Berkshire Bank̵…
B&T Daily SBA Massachusetts Names Unic Pro Woman-Owned Busin…
0