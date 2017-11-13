Travis Roy Foundation Opens Offices In Back Bay

The Travis Roy Foundation has opened a new headquarters at 101 Huntington Ave. in Boston’s Prudential Center after having received pro bono services from a group of companies in the real estate industry.

Roy, who was paralyzed in his first game as a Boston University hockey player in 1995, started the foundation in 1997 from his home. Pro bono services from architects Dyer Brown, Boston Properties, CBRE, JDL Corporate Interiors and Officeworks and an anonymous 10-year gift enabled the foundation to open its first outside offices.

Dyer Brown designed the 2,000-square-foot space to maximize Roy’s independence, including a desk with automated adjustable heights and ADA-compliant motion-activated automatic doors.

The nonprofit foundation provides funding on medical research and assistance for individuals with spinal injuries and their families.

“Having a dedicated headquarters in downtown Boston will help us continue the growth we’ve been experiencing over the past eight years, by providing a place to meet with significant donors and business groups,” Roy said in a statement. “Not only do we have a space now, but it’s 10 times better than what we imagined. Thanks to the design by Dyer Brown and the work of the project team, we now have the appropriate space so people with spinal cord injuries can come to the office and volunteer.”

Tags: Dyer Brown, Travis Roy Foundation