Two Cambridge Firms Relocating To Lynnfield Complex

Accounting firm Adrian A. Gaspar & Co. and life science researchers Agilis Biotherapeutics have signed leases at 6 Kimball Lane, a 105,083-square-foot office building in Lynnfield.

Both companies are relocating from Cambridge, according to Colliers International, whose north suburban team represented Gaspar & Co. in its space search. Newmark Knight Frank’s Torin Taylor represented Agilis Biotherapeutics.

“Building quality, prime location, onsite property management, and a local ownership group with over 67 years of experience were the key drivers in attracting both tenants,” Colliers Associate Dan Driscoll said in a statement.

Tags: Adrian A. Gaspar & Co., Agilis Biotherapeutics, Atlantic Tambone