Two Law Firms Lease Office Space in Financial District Complex

Two new leases at 125 High St. will occupy over 84,000 square feet of the office complex. Tishman Speyer completed the leases of Hogan Lovells and Pepper Hamilton LLP.

Law firm Hogan Lovells signed a new long-term lease for 41,291 square feet of office space. Another law firm, Pepper Hamilton, signed a lease renewal for 42,105 square feet of office space for six years. Pepper Hamilton has had its Boston office in this location since 2007.

Hogan Lovells said in a statement that its relocation to 125 High St. from 100 High St. is part of a strategic plan to expand its presence in the Boston market.

