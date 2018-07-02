Two Leases Signed At Westborough Office Park

Two financial companies have leased 10,000 square feet at Westborough Office Park, including a corporate headquarters relocation.

Legacy Financial Advisors is relocating from 2000 West Park Drive to 4,500 square feet at 1500 West Park Drive, while MAPFRE Insurance leased 5,500 square feet at 2,000 square feet for a new location for its legal division.

NKF’s Tyler McGrail, associate director, represented MAPRE Insurance. NKF’s Conor Helfrich represented Legacy Financial Advisors.

Westborough Office Park is represented by CBRE/New England.

Westborough-based Carruth Capital acquired the four-building, 384,00-square-foot Westborough Office Park in October 2017 for $40.74 million. The park was developed in 1975 and updated in 2009.

Tags: Carruth Capital, Legacy FInancial Advisors, Westborough Office Park