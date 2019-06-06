UK Architects Picked to Create New ART Home in Allston

An award-winning British design firm has been tasked with creating a new home for Harvard’s American Repertory Theater in its new home in the school’s Allston expansion.

Haworth Tompkins leads a team that also includes theatrical consultancy firm Charcoalblue and Boston-based ARC/Architectural Resources Cambridge.

“Haworth Tompkins’ reputation precedes it as one of the great architectural studios of our time,” ART Artistic Director Diane Paulus said in a statement. “Their work – including the Young Vic in London and the recent transformation of the Battersea Arts Center – reflects the dynamic, transformational energy that is at the core of any theatrical event. Drawing on its experience in sustainable design and urban development, Haworth Tompkins also profoundly understands the role that theaters can play within our cities and communities.”

Founded in 1991 by Graham Haworth and Steve Tompkins, Haworth Tompkins is recognized for creating intelligent, purposeful and sustainable designs, and has received over 150 awards for projects across the sectors of culture, urban residential, heritage and higher education. It is responsible for more than a dozen of the UK’s most highly regarded new and renovated theater buildings, beginning in 2000 with a reworking of London’s Royal Court Theatre. Haworth Tompkins was part of the Gold Award UK winning team at the Prague Quadrennial and was chosen to exhibit theater work at the Venice Biennale.

Harvard University announced in February that a large gift from David E. and Stacey L. Goel would make it possible to begin planning for ART’s new home, which will anchor the university’s arts presence on its developing Allston campus. Design work on the new building is in the early stages, and the ART will continue to produce work at the Loeb Drama Center for several years while plans develop.