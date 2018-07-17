UMassFive College FCU Announces New CEO and President

Rich Kump will be the new president and CEO of the Hadley-based UMassFive College Federal Credit Union.

The organization made the announcement two days ago in a blog post. Kump, who has worked at UMassFive as vice president of member services and COO for the last 17 years, has 34 years of experience at three different credit unions. He will replace longstanding president and CEO Kathy Hutchinson, who is retiring.

UMassFive’s membership primarily consist of employees at University of Massachusetts Amherst, Amherst College, Hampshire College, Mount Holyoke and Smith College, as well as their families. But it also has grown to include local businesses and groups. The institution celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017 and is the 27th largest credit union in the state.

“To say that I am honored is an understatement,” Kump said in a statement. “UMassFive has made a difference in the financial lives of so many people, and to be the one to carry on that tradition is awe-inspiring. Fortunately, we have a staff that is second to none. I’m confident that our mission of service will continue unabated.”

In replacing Hutchinson, Kump will be stepping into the shoes of one of the most influential woman business leaders in Western Massachusetts.

Hutchinson has been the UMassFive’s leader since January 1997. During her more than 20 years as president and CEO, Hutchinson grew UMassFive to over $460 million in assets, with a membership of over 37,000.

She oversaw the building of a new main branch and headquarters in 2001. She oversaw the opening of a new branch at Northampton in 2007, as well as its relocation to a more accessible location in 2016. Hutchinson also oversaw a merger with the credit union of Providence Systems, which resulted in the first UMassFive branch location in Hampden County at the Mercy Medical Center. She is also responsible for the integration of new technologies such as interactive teller machines and lobby check-in systems.

“I am grateful to have spent 42 years serving the members of UMassFive College Federal Credit Union, and deeply honored to have had the opportunity to lead it for over the last 20,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “I am very proud of what Rich Kump and the rest of my UMassFive colleagues have accomplished together during two decades of both successes and challenges. The work we have done together gives me great confidence about the credit union’s future success.”

