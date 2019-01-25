Under-Development Dorchester Mixed-Use Project Sold for $14M

A project approved by Boston zoning officials in 2017 but not yet built was sold by developer Mark Edwards for $14 million on Jan. 22.

Navem Partners has acquired the property at 270 Dorchester Ave. in South Boston through an LLC, according to documents filed with the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds.

The approved development calls for a 6-story, mixed-use, LEED Silver building located around 1,000 feet south of the Broadway MBTA Red Line station. The Chandlery will feature 114 middle-income residential units, including 20 studios, 73 one-bedrooms and 21 two-bedrooms. Twenty units will be designated affordable. Approximately 6,590 square feet of retail space will be located across the building’s first two levels. Resident amenities will include a communal rooftop deck with sweeping Boston skyline and harbor views. A sun-bathed landscaped public courtyard will be located on-site fronting B Street.

Retail occupants at The Chandlery will include Ultimate Self Defense Gym and a car rental location. The developer has secured a letter of intent from a major car rental agency, according to BLDUP. A two-level below-grade parking garage will contain 120 parking spaces, a number of which will be reserved for the car rental company’s vehicles.

