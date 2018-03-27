Upgrades Approved for West End Medical Complex

German real estate investor DWS has received approval to renovate and expand a two-building medical office complex in Boston’s West End.

The portfolio includes a 10-story tower at 50 Staniford St. and a two-story building at 60-62 Staniford built atop a parking garage.

The lobby and ground floor of 50 and 60 Staniford Sts. will be connected, providing 19,500 square feet of new space at the ground and lower level floors. The new addition will enlarge the building’s lobby with a new main entrance at William Cardinal O’Connell Way, as well as a dedicated pick-up/drop-off at the rear plaza to accommodate the high-volume of patients coming through the building. The expansion will create new interior space for up to three retail/medical office tenants on the ground level with a dedicated corner entrance at 60 Staniford St., and a dedicated lower level entrance at 62 Staniford St.

“The repositioning of these Staniford Street medical office buildings will aesthetically enhance the building’s 1970s-era profile in the West End, offer street-level community amenities and improve pedestrian access by providing off-street patient drop-off to this highly utilized facility,” Todd Henderson, head of real estate, Americas, said in a statement.

Tags: DWS, Staniford Street, West End