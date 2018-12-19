USPS Employee Charged with Embezzlement

A U.S. Postal Service employee was charged earlier this week in federal court in Boston with embezzling over $18,000.

Rashayna Seney, 25, of Randolph, was charged with one count of embezzlement and theft of public money, property or records.

Seney began working for USPS around 2000; in 2016 she became a sales and service distribution associate at the Waban Post Office, where she had the ability to issue foreign and domestic postal money orders.

Seney engaged in a scheme in which she issued money orders to friends and then voided the transactions so that her friends could deposit the orders without ever paying for them.

Additionally, Seney used counterfeit bills in exchange for some money orders that her associates then cashed. It is alleged that Seney’s scheme cost the USPS over $18,000.

Tags: embezzlement, Information, U.S. District Court