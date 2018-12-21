Vacant Downtown Crossing Retail Building Sold for $5M

A 3-story retail building in the heart of Boston’s Downtown Crossing shopping district has been sold for $5 million.

Linear Retail Properties LLC has acquired 19-21 School St., an 8,131-square-foot building located near the intersection of School and Washington streets. The building is on the Freedom Trail and within a short walk of three MBTA stations. The building is Linear’s fourth retail investment in Downtown Crossing and 25th in Boston.

Mike Edward, Jake Golden and Jon Gifford of Perry Brokerage Assoc. represented the seller, Envision Bank.

Linear is seeking tenants for the entire building, plus the basement, targeting full-building retailers, restaurant operators and service providers, including businesses seeking a new flagship location.

“The Downtown Crossing neighborhood has experienced a monumental transformation over the past ten years due to a forty percent increase in the residential population and arrival of dynamic co-working space, tech startups and other burgeoning office occupancy,” Linear partner Aubrey Cannuscio said in a statement.

