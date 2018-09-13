Vantage Builders Completes Cannabis Cultivation Facility in Littleton

Vantage Builders of Waltham has completed the redevelopment of a warehouse facility in Littleton into a cannabis cultivation facility for Sanctuary Medicinals. The new facility is located at 234 Taylor St. and has eight grow rooms for producing marijuana edibles and oils.

The 24,000-square-foot facility will cultivate over 20,000 plants and will also be used for office space and shipping to five nearby dispensaries. When renovating the warehouse, Vantage Builders were required to add specific features to ensure the cultivation process went smoothly, such as a vertical grow system with special track-mounted shelving units, a large kitchen, a drying room, a climate control and hydration system as well as insulated walls throughout and a new generator.

Tags: cannabis cultivation, Littleton, Sanctuary Medicinals, Vantage Builders, Waltham