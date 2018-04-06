VIDEO: Citizens Bank Announces $515K in Contributions to Charities

Citizens Bank announced yesterday that 15 nonprofit organizations in Massachusetts will receive $515,000 in contributions as part of the Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money financial literacy initiative.
“Our commitment to Financial Literacy is truly part of the core DNA of Citizens Bank,” Jerry Sargent, president of Citizens Bank, Massachusetts, said in a statement. “We are proud to stand with these organizations that do vital work each day to further economic empowerment among women, children and families.”
“So many factors create far greater challenges for women to attain economic stability. I am delighted to continue our partnership with Citizens Bank in providing financial programming to women throughout the state,” added Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg. “This program equips women with the skills they need to succeed in these challenging times.”
The funding recipients in Massachusetts are:
- Boston Children’s Museum
- Camp Harbor View
- Economic Empowerment Trust Fund
- Girl Scouts of Eastern MA
- Heading Home
- Local Initiatives Support Corporation
- Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance
- Neighborhood of Affordable Housing
- Oak Hill
- Teach for America
- uAspire
- United Way of Massachusetts Bay
- Urban Edge Housing Corporation
- Urban League
- Way Finders
