VIDEO: Citizens Bank Announces $515K in Contributions to Charities

Citizens Bank announced yesterday that 15 nonprofit organizations in Massachusetts will receive $515,000 in contributions as part of the Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money financial literacy initiative.

“Our commitment to Financial Literacy is truly part of the core DNA of Citizens Bank,” Jerry Sargent, president of Citizens Bank, Massachusetts, said in a statement. “We are proud to stand with these organizations that do vital work each day to further economic empowerment among women, children and families.”

“So many factors create far greater challenges for women to attain economic stability. I am delighted to continue our partnership with Citizens Bank in providing financial programming to women throughout the state,” added Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg. “This program equips women with the skills they need to succeed in these challenging times.”

The funding recipients in Massachusetts are:

Boston Children’s Museum

Camp Harbor View

Economic Empowerment Trust Fund

Girl Scouts of Eastern MA

Heading Home

Local Initiatives Support Corporation

Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance

Neighborhood of Affordable Housing

Oak Hill

Teach for America

uAspire

United Way of Massachusetts Bay

Urban Edge Housing Corporation

Urban League

Way Finders

Tags: Citizen's Bank, donations, Jerry Sargent