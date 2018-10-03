Walpole Lab and Manufacturing Facility Opens Friday

Oct 3, 2018
Siemens Healthineers – Die neue Marke für das Healthcare-Geschäft von Siemens / Siemens Healthineers – The new brand for Siemens' healthcare business

Siemens Healthineers – Die neue Marke für das Healthcare-Geschäft von Siemens / Siemens Healthineers – The new brand for Siemens' healthcare business

The expansion of a Walpole laboratory diagnostics manufacturing facility has been completed, and the facility will reopen Friday. Siemens Healthineers has invested $300 million into the project, creating 275 jobs in the area so far. The company is committed to creating 400 jobs in the next few years.

The facility manufactures laboratory diagnostics devices that help physicians diagnose, monitor and treat diseases. The company provides more than 10 billion laboratory diagnostic tests globally each year.

Siemens Healthineers will celebrate the reopening of the facility on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Related articles:


Tags: , , , ,


B&T Daily

Walpole Lab and Manufacturing Facility Opens Friday

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: <1 min
B&T Daily Taunton Man Charged With Bank Robbery
B&T Daily State Missing Out on $16M Due to Slow Marijuana Ro…
0