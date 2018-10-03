Walpole Lab and Manufacturing Facility Opens Friday

The expansion of a Walpole laboratory diagnostics manufacturing facility has been completed, and the facility will reopen Friday. Siemens Healthineers has invested $300 million into the project, creating 275 jobs in the area so far. The company is committed to creating 400 jobs in the next few years.

The facility manufactures laboratory diagnostics devices that help physicians diagnose, monitor and treat diseases. The company provides more than 10 billion laboratory diagnostic tests globally each year.

Siemens Healthineers will celebrate the reopening of the facility on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

