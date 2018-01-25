Walsh Appointed US Conference of Mayors Housing Chair

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh was appointed housing chair for the United States Conference of Mayors’ Community Development and Housing Committee yesterday.

In his role as chair, Walsh will lead the conference’s work on housing and work with mayors across the country to tackle housing and community development challenges. Walsh was appointed chair during the conference’s winter meeting in Washington, D.C.

“Housing is a key fundamental to my goal in Boston, and our goal as a nation: to create and sustain a strong middle class,” Walsh said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the successes of Boston’s hard work with my fellow cities, and look forward to learning even more from my fellow mayors about what housing strategies have worked in their cities.”

