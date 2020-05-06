Walsh Begins Easing Construction Moratorium

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced a gradual easing of the city’s six-week-old construction moratorium, beginning with an immediate OK to resume site preparation on essential projects as defined by the state of Massachusetts.

On May 18, work can resume on hospitals, schools and one- to three-unit residential projects, along with road and utility work and open-air work such as foundations, steel framing and roofing. On May 26, all essential projects will be allowed to resume.

“This incremental approach will provide the time necessary to allow complex, large-scale developments and opportunity to educate their workforce, safety remobilize and implement their site-specific safety plan,” Chief of Operations Patrick Bropny wrote in an advisory.

All projects will be required to submit COVID-19 safety plans to the city, and Boston is partnering with Tufts Medical Center on a screening center for COVID-19 at the Josiah Quincy School in Chinatown.

Walsh’s decision follows the city of Newton’s decision to reauthorize construction starting today if they comply with physical distancing and procedures to discourage viral transmission.

Construction bans remain in effect in Cambridge and Somerville, but Cambridge officials have formed an advisory council of construction industry groups to draw up guidelines for a resume of projects.