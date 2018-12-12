Warren’s Affordable Housing Bill Finds Backers in House

A version of legislation aimed at cutting rents by 10 percent and expanding access to affordable housing was unveiled Tuesday afternoon in Washington by Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Warren and Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-Louisiana), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, at 2:45 p.m. plan a press conference to unveil what Warren’s office describes as the House of Representatives’ companion to the American Housing and Economic Mobility Act, a Warren bill that her office says also invests in families “living in historically redlined communities.”

Warren unveiled her bill in September, saying at the time that it would produce more than 3 million new housing units over the next decade, reverse decades of discriminatory housing policy and create 1.5 million new jobs with “no deficit impact.

Civil rights and housing advocacy group officials plan to join Warren and Richmond at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

Tags: affordable housing, Elizabeth Warren, House of Representatives