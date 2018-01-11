Watertown Life Science Cluster Grows With 39K SF Lease

A 39,333-square-foot lease by Cambridge-based life science researchers Addgene has brought Boylston Properties’ LINX development at 490 Arsenal Way in Watertown up to 56 percent occupancy.

Three life science users have leased space at the 185,000-square-foot office and lab building completed in June, including Cambridge-based C4 Therapeutics and Macrolide Pharmaceuticals.

Cushman and Wakefield’s Duncan Gratton and Kate Lien represented Boylston Properties. Cresa Boston’s John Coakley and Paul Delaney represented Addgene.

“With the addition of Addgene, LINX is now over half leased and we expect to be at over 90 percent leased in another 60 days,” Gratton said in a statement. “We continue to see strong demand from the life science community looking to relocate from Cambridge, and we expect that interest to remain steady.”

Addgene is a nonprofit repository for DNA research materials and is developing educational materials including blogs and e-books.

Macrolide Pharmaceuticals leased 18,542 square feet at LINX in October, following C4 Therapeutics’ 45,000-square-foot lease in July.

