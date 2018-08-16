Webster Bank Hires New CIO

Webster Bank has hired a new chief information officer.

The company has tapped Karen Higgins-Carter for the post, in addition to serving as executive vice president and on the bank’s Operating Management Committee.

Her responsibilities will include overseeing information technology, infrastructure technology, information, business solutions and applications development. In addition, she will be expanding Webster’s investment in digital offerings to support key customer segment growth, enhance customer satisfaction and drive financial performance.

“With 20 years of progressive experience in the finance industry, Karen brings a proven record of developing information technology and data strategies, building talented teams and delivering business solutions in partnership with her key constituents,” Webster’s President and CEO John Ciulla said in a statement. “Her experience will be invaluable as we further enhance our digital banking solutions for businesses and consumers.”

Higgins-Carter previously was managing director and head of the office of the chief information and operations officer for the Americas at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. There, she was responsible for developing and leading the execution of the company’s IT strategic plan, IT governance, information risk management, communications, employee development and engagement.

Prior to Mitsubishi UFJ, Higgins-Carter served as technology general manager at Bridgewater Associates and as managing director and head of consumer risk technology at JP Morgan Chase. She also held progressively increasing responsibilities at General Electric Corporation, including GE Capital and GE Commercial Finance.

She began her career with Accenture, where she worked with clients to launch emerging technologies in the telecommunications industry.

Tags: CIO, Karen Higgins-Carter, Webster Bank