Wellington Management Takes Stake in Beverly Equipment Company

Boston-based investment firm Wellington Management has taken a major stake in Beverly-based Axcelis Technologies Inc., a provider of equipment and services to the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

With the purchase, Wellington now owns over 4 million shares, equivalent to 12.84 percent of the company. As of today, Axcelis stock was trading at just over $30 per share.

According to CrunchBase, Axcelis raised $15 million in debt financing in 2013.

