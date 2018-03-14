Westborough Apartment Complex Sold for $75.8M

Harbor Group International has acquired a Westborough apartment complex for $75.8 million.

DSF Group paid $65.5 million for the the 280-unit Halstead complex in January 2015. The complex contains 13 residential buildings completed in 2002 with units averaging 1,060 square feet.

CBRE/NE multi-housing specialists Simon Butler and Biria St. John exclusively represented the seller, DSF Group, and procured the buyer.

Norfolk, Virginia-based Harbor Group International owned more than 30,000 multifamily units and 4.8 million square feet of commercial properties as of Nov. 30.

Tags: DSC Group, Halstead Westborough, Harbor Group International