Weymouth Multifamily Properties Get $24M in Financing

A $15 million construction loan will support construction of a 50-unit condominium building in Weymouth.

Boston-based Fantini & Gorga sourced the $15 million construction loan for the six-story condo building, known as Seascape at Weymouth. A $9 million permanent loan is secured by a 72-unit residential complex, Eastbay at Weymouthport.

The Fantini & Gorga team was led by Senior Managing Director Casimir Groblewski and Senior Director Despina Hixon, who together placed the loans with a full-service community bank.

“The lender immediately understood the unique demand drivers of the market and were confident that the irreplaceable location, along with the excellent reputation of the sponsor, will lead to a very successful project,” Groblewski said in a statement.

Eastbay and Seascape are located on Weymouth Neck, a peninsula jutting out into Boston Harbor between the Fore and Back Rivers, and across from the Hingham Shipyard. Slated to be completed in summer 2019, Seascape at Weymouth will complete the residential development of Weymouth Neck.

