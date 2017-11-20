Wholesaler Signs Mansfield Lease For Northeast Expansion

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Nov 20, 2017

Wholesale stone and tile distributor Pental Surfaces has leased 68,373 square feet at 50 Hampden Road in Mansfield for its first location in the Northeast.

The location provides Seattle-based Pental Surfaces with showroom and storage space near the junction of I-95 and I-495, providing highway access to the Boston, Providence and Worcester markets, Cathy Minnerly, executive vice president at NAI Hunneman, said in a statement.

Minnerly and Vice President Ovar Osvold represented Pental Surfaces in the transaction. JLL Managing Director Ed Jarosz represented the landlord, Prudential Real Estate Investors of Madison, New Jersey, which acquired 50 Hampden Road in December 2014.

Wholesaler Signs Mansfield Lease For Northeast Expansion

