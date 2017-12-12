Wilmington Man Pleads Guilty To Armed Bank Robbery

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to armed bank robbery.

Russell Dinovo, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery before U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns. Sentencing is scheduled for March 7, 2018.

On Oct. 9, 2015, two individuals, wearing hooded sweatshirts with portions of their faces visible, entered a branch of the Hingham Institute for Savings in Boston. One of the robbers, later identified as Dinovo, vaulted the teller counter, forced open two tellers’ cash drawers, grabbed money and put it into a duffel bag. Dinovo then demanded that a bank employee open the vault; the employee did and Dinovo then removed money from the vault. The other individual, later identified as Anthony Pantone, remained in front of the counter throughout the entire robbery holding what appeared to be a handgun.

After stealing $16,320 from the bank, the two individuals fled on foot, but were captured a short time later in a cab with the duffel bag containing $16,320 and an airsoft gun.

Pantone pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August 2016 to 78 months in prison.

Dinovo faces a sentence up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Tags: bank robbery, Hingham Institute for Savings, Wilmington Man