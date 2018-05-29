Wilmington Man Sentenced for Armed Bank Robbery

A Wilmington man was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for armed bank robbery.

Russell Dinovo, 52, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to 57 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Dinovo pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery in December 2017.

Two individuals, wearing hooded sweatshirts with portions of their faces visible, entered a branch of the Hingham Institute for Savings in Boston on Oct. 9, 2015. One of the robbers, later identified as Dinovo, vaulted the teller counter, forced open two cash drawers, grabbed money and put it into a duffel bag. Dinovo then demanded that a bank employee open the vault; the employee did, and Dinovo then removed money from the vault. The other individual, later identified as Anthony Pantone, remained in front of the counter throughout the entire robbery holding what appeared to be a handgun.

After stealing $16,320 from the bank, the two individuals fled on foot, but were captured a short time later in a cab with the duffel bag containing $16,320 and an airsoft gun.

Pantone pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August 2016 to 78 months in prison.

Tags: bank robbery, Hingham Institute for Savings in Boston, Wilmington