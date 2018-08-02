Winchester Construction Company Pays a $121K Settlement for Failing to Pay Workers

J. Donlon and Sons Inc. were cited for violating the Massachusetts prevailing and minimum wage laws by not properly paying workers during a Medford public works project. J. Donlon and Sons Inc. has paid more than $121,000 in wages and penalties, and as part of the settlement, the company will not bid or work on any public construction projects in the state for 10 years.

During utility trench patching public works project between 2012 and 2016 in Medford, the company failed to pay prevailing wage to their workers, failed to submit accurate certified and failed to pay general payroll records and pay state minimum wage.

This is not the first time the company has been cited for the same offense; J. Donlon and Sons also failed to pay the prevailing wage and failed to submit accurate payroll records in 2006.

