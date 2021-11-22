Winne to Retire Next Year from Boston Firefighters CU

John “Bernie” Winne, the long-time president and CEO of Boston Firefighters Credit Union, has announced plans to retire next year.

Winne will retire effective June 30, BFCU said in a statement. He has spent 40 years working in the credit union industry, including the last 20 years leading BFCU.

The credit union said its assets grew from $75 million to $400 million during his tenure.

“Bernie has been a great leader not only at BFCU, but in the credit union industry during his entire tenure as CEO,” Dan Magoon, BFCU’s chairman, said in the statement. “He has been a tremendous asset to BFCU during his 20 years and we are thankful for everything he has done.”

Before becoming head of BFCU, Winne had a variety of roles in the credit union industry, including as executive vice president at Members Plus Credit Union, formerly Boston Edison Credit Union.

He has also been a board member and board chair of the Cooperative Credit Union Association (CCUA) and its predecessor, the Massachusetts Credit Union League, and has been on several Credit Union National Association (CUNA) committees. He was also previously a member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Credit Union Advisory Council.

In a separate statement, CCUA president and CEO Ron McLean thanked Winne for his leadership in the credit union industry.

“There are few individuals with as much passion for serving and advancing credit unions than Bernie,” McLean said. “His leadership has extended to all levels of the credit union system, and we are especially grateful for him being a long time board member and Chair of the Massachusetts Credit Union League and CCUA. Congratulations Bernie and thank you for your impactful leadership to credit unions locally, regionally and across the country.”

BFCU has retained the services of Smith and Wilkinson to conduct the search for the new CEO. The credit union said its board of directors expects to have a new CEO in place in late May.

The credit union’s membership includes several local fire and police departments and other first responder groups.