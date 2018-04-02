Wood Partners Set to Begin $60M Downtown Framingham Project

Multifamily developer Wood Partners will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its latest project, the 196-unit Alta Union House complex in downtown Framingham.

Located at 75 Concord St., the $60 million project is scheduled for completion in fall 2019.

Framingham officials have been encouraging transit-oriented development near the MBTA commuter rail station as a way to revitalize the downtown area. Voters approved new zoning in 2015 that allows mixed-use projects and developments up to six stories in a district located within a 10-minute walk of the train station.

Mayor Yvonne Spicer, city councilors and executives from Wood Partners and investment partner Stockbridge are scheduled to attend the 1 p.m. ceremony.

“Combining modern amenities with Framingham’s architectural heritage, Alta Union House is a symbol of the changing face of Framingham and the MetroWest region,” Wood Partners said in a statement.

